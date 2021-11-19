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The Fall of Gravity [@EricDubay]
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302 views • November 19, 2021
The Fall of Gravity [@EricDubay]
The Fall of Gravity presentation is a collaboration between University of California Davis Electrical Engineer Vahid Ebrahimi and Head of the International Flat Earth Research Society Eric Dubay.
https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/The-Fall-of-Gravity:d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbCGrG0c2gI
Eric Dubay Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg
The Fall of Gravity presentation is a collaboration between University of California Davis Electrical Engineer Vahid Ebrahimi and Head of the International Flat Earth Research Society Eric Dubay.
https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/The-Fall-of-Gravity:d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbCGrG0c2gI
Eric Dubay Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg
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