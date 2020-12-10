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Biden inauguration prep rejected by committee; Lawmaker threatens to subpoena Dominion CEO | NTD
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546 views • December 10, 2020
00:00 Committee Rejects Biden Inauguration Prep
The "Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies" has not passed a resolution to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect. The resolution was put forth by a Democrat Chairman but was rejected by the three Republican members.
00:37 CNN, Biden Adviser Attend Chinese Meeting
The Chinese Communist Party held a conference, backed by Communist Party leader Xi Jinping where a CNN host and an adviser to Joe Biden's presidential campaign attended.
02:28 Lawmaker to CEO: Appear or Be Subpoenaed
A Michigan lawmaker told the CEO of Dominion to choose between testifying before lawmakers or being subpoenaed.
03:51 Choosing Electors Could Overturn Results
In recent updates, the secretary of state called Georgia for Biden, again. Even with multiple investigations on election fraud still open and the investigation unfinished.
The "Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies" has not passed a resolution to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect. The resolution was put forth by a Democrat Chairman but was rejected by the three Republican members.
00:37 CNN, Biden Adviser Attend Chinese Meeting
The Chinese Communist Party held a conference, backed by Communist Party leader Xi Jinping where a CNN host and an adviser to Joe Biden's presidential campaign attended.
02:28 Lawmaker to CEO: Appear or Be Subpoenaed
A Michigan lawmaker told the CEO of Dominion to choose between testifying before lawmakers or being subpoenaed.
03:51 Choosing Electors Could Overturn Results
In recent updates, the secretary of state called Georgia for Biden, again. Even with multiple investigations on election fraud still open and the investigation unfinished.
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