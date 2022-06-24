Russia Scapegoat No Longer An Answer | Making Sense of the Madness

Joe Biden has always been pointing fingers at anyone but himself for all the problems under his leadership.





Most recently he has continued to try to play the blame game, as his past counterparts, on Russia and the Ukraine conflict. Sean Morgan looks into the numbers and facts to see that all these problems started much before the conflict and only continued the trend.





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan reports on the stagflationary spiral that will be pinned on Biden.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3QIEs9H

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