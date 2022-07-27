(((Celsius Crypto-Currency Shysters)))

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Israeli Jew scammers from the crypto-currency platform, Celsius, redistributed wealth from the gullible Goyim to themselves.
“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler
Recorded July 27, 2022
“My Meeting With A Former Fed Chairman and How He Hints the True Power of Gold” @ https://odysee.com/@itmtrading:a/my-meeting-with-a-former-fed-chairman:e
Celsius customers write pleas to bankruptcy court to get crypto back: ‘This is an emergency situation, simply to keep a roof over my family and food on their table.’ @ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/celsius-customers-write-pleas-to-bankruptcy-court-to-get-crypto-back-this-is-an-emergency-situation-simply-to-keep-a-roof-over-my-family-and-food-on-their-table-11658784650?siteid=yhoof2
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Arrested? @ https://fullycrypto.com/celsius-ceo-alex-mashinsky-arrested
Alex Mashinsky tweet @ https://twitter.com/Mashinsky/status/1535767334668861440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1535767334668861440%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdecrypt.co%2F103035%2Fembattled-celsius-ceo-alex-mashinsky-breaks-3-day-silence
Celsius Suspends CFO Due to External Fraud, Sexual Assault Investigation @ https://blockworks.co/celsius-suspends-cfo-due-to-external-fraud-sexual-assault-investigation/
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com