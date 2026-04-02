CHP Talks: Warren Keane—Silver and Gold in Times of Turmoil

April 2, 2026: My special guest this week is Mr. Warren Keane, Vice President of Sales at New World Precious Metals. We discuss the place of silver and gold in the context of worldwide inflation, collapsing fiat currencies and the imminent threat of digital currencies and digital ID. We also discuss the phenomenal demand for silver and gold over the past year and why many people are adding them to their investment portfolios.

Contact Warren Keane directly: [email protected]

Visit New World Precious Metals: https://www.newworldpm.com

Visit Warren’s website: https://www.warrenkeane.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/