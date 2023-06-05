https://gettr.com/post/p2irip80c7a
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The CCP proxies-Shan Weijian is a registered CCP spy. He brought a lawsuit against Miles Guo in New York on April 18th, 2017. And there are so many absurdities and irregularities that occurred in these five years of legal cases.
中国共产党的代理人-单伟建,他是一名注册的中共间谍。他于2017年4月18在纽约对郭先生提起诉讼。在这5年的法律案件中，发生了太多的荒谬和违规行为。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
