First Official Announcement From New California State By Paul Preston, The President Of New California

Paul Preston is the founder and president of the New California State movement. The New State Of California (NSC) is a powerful movement that is having a great effect on the changes being made behind the scenes in the old California government through legal means by the actions of "We The People" and the leadership of New California.

California elected officials that have broken their oath of office have been resigning from their positions in hopes of avoiding prison for sedition and in some cases for treason which is a very smart move on their part. These changes are being effected by "We The People" and the leadership of New California. For those elected officials that hold out hoping for the best, they will see prison and their reputation will be forever spoiled. Even governor Gavin Newsom will most likely face prison in due time.

New California is expected to become the 51st State Of The Union in the very near future as events are now moving along at an ever increasing pace, hopefully by early 2023. When New California does become the 51st State, the people will rejoice in their new found freedom and for having a state that actually follows its own state constitution as well as the U.S. Constitution. There will be many blessings for New Californians and far less government burdens if any and increased liberties and freedoms and much less bureaucracy and/or government agencies, there will be a no nonsense government which is of the people and by the people and of course for the people.

Businesses will be drawn back to New California and the cost of living will be less as New California grows and the opportunities for jobs and business opportunities will only increase as New California continues. New Californians will have safer streets, less crime, a secure border and no more invasions across our southern border. The price of electricity will be greatly reduced and stabilized with no more rolling black outs and new water projects will be built to supply all the water needed for the state and many more improvements and blessings for the people of New California.

New California will once again lead the nation into prosperity and towards better government of other states in the union as the influence of New California will have a major impact on state governments and the federal government when Americans across the nation see what is happening in New California.

You can find out more and you can also participate in the New California movement by sharing this video with everyone across the nation and especially with anyone living in California and you can also join the New California movement and be a part of history. The links below will lead you to the information of New California and for joining New California as well as daily news reports and information on NCS conference zoom calls.





You being a participant along with other patriots is what will make this movement successful but you will only do it if you really care about your freedom and the freedom of your family, the freedom of your neighbors and the freedom of your countrymen and that you love your country and what is has traditionally stood for which is a beacon of light and hope for all nations to know and live in freedom and liberty.



Main website - https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51

Join NCS - https://bit.ly/join-ncs





NCS News - https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Watch LIVE daily M-F 6am to 9am PST or you can watch the recorded video later.

Find out what is going on in old California economically, politically, criminally and other news on the nation and from around the world that matters.

https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting

You can participate in the twice weekly NSC conference zoom meetings every Wednesday and Sunday evenings at 7pm PST. Meetings typically start around 7:10pm if you want to join then or soon as you can afterwards. Meeting length varies and last about 2 to 3 hours. Listen in on what is discussed and ask questions when questions are being taken.