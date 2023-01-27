Ronna McDaniel Declared Winner Of Fourth Term As RNC Chair.
Votes have been tabulated. Mike Lindell received 4 votes Harmeet Dhillon received 51 votes Ronna McDaniel received 111 votes.
THE END of this RINO controlled organization is NEAR. As this vote was just announced, GOP voters are switching to Independents. She'd better stock up on booze, botox and baubles while she can.
