Help COVID-19 "vaccination" Victims Boost their Vitamin D3 Levels = Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP For Yourself and MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All of the links mentioned are on any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To view my NEW "Chemtrails Protection Resource Guide," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailsProtection
OR
tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful electromagnetic fields w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint
by:
To truly help others by becoming a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101
&
Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Have UH-mazing sleep by BOOSTING your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System by:
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
(commercial-use model also available)
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code:
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBvitaminDLight
$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
Have MORE energy, better sleep, less eye-strain, not spike your blood glucose & insulin levels, & MORE w/ the world's FIRST blue light- & flicker-free tablet w/ full-speed, paper-like display by:
https://buy.daylightcomputer.com/howtodieofnothing
To share, use:
tinyurl.com/TheHealthiestComputer
Learn more at:
https://tinyurl.com/DaylightComputerPowerpoint
For bulk/wholesale orders for your doctor's office/clinic, hospital, school, field sales force, etc., contact me at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360
To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my "Danny Zen Circadian Rhythms, Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, &
Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine/Chronotherapy Clinics,"
visit:
https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics
STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975