CHRIS SKY - CORONA ADVISORY COMMITTEE
What is happening
Published Yesterday
DomDocuments Published November 28, 2022 

November 2022. Christopher Saccoccia (Chris Sky) - Freedom, Health and Human Rights Activist. About his activities in the last two years in Canada. Where are we today? Is COVID over? They seem to be on the decline in many countries - travel restrictions and vaccination ordinances are being lifted. Also, about the influence of George Soros in the opposition and the issue of controlled opposition.

Keywords
healthfreedomfoodclimate changefearfluvaccinegeorge sorosfarmersarrestedglobal recessionprisonstarvationbioweaponresethungerinjectionpfizercpr testchris skydomdocumentscorona advisory committeeeteline oxidehuman rights activistchristopher saccoccia

