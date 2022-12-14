CHRIS SKY - CORONA ADVISORY COMMITTEE

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



DomDocuments Published November 28, 2022

November 2022. Christopher Saccoccia (Chris Sky) - Freedom, Health and Human Rights Activist. About his activities in the last two years in Canada. Where are we today? Is COVID over? They seem to be on the decline in many countries - travel restrictions and vaccination ordinances are being lifted. Also, about the influence of George Soros in the opposition and the issue of controlled opposition.



