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"Back to the Future" Decoded (4th of 12+) "Save the Clock Tower" Illuminati Initiation
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22 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this fourth installment in the series, we begin with an illustration of more secret identities, exposing how the ancient celestial goddess of love is identified and exalted in unexpected ways.
This exposé pivots around the "Save the Clock Tower" scene of Marty's original 1985's timeline, when he's romancing his girlfriend on the park bench. The focus is on Illuminati illumination ritual and the opening of the third eye.
More examples of the cleverly hidden 88 appear, and we're leading up to the illustration of why it is that this number signal is so important.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this fourth installment in the series, we begin with an illustration of more secret identities, exposing how the ancient celestial goddess of love is identified and exalted in unexpected ways.
This exposé pivots around the "Save the Clock Tower" scene of Marty's original 1985's timeline, when he's romancing his girlfriend on the park bench. The focus is on Illuminati illumination ritual and the opening of the third eye.
More examples of the cleverly hidden 88 appear, and we're leading up to the illustration of why it is that this number signal is so important.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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