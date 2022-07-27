Adam Hardage: Fauci Must Retire to Prison

Just recently, a long-term Director of the NIAID and the White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his retirement plans. Yet instead of riding off into the sunset, the notorious doctor should retire to a federal prison for all the crimes perpetrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Adam Hardage, CEO of Remote Health Solutions.From his role in funding the creation of SARS-CoV-2 to harmful health advice, vaccine mandates, and the suppression of effective early treatments such as ivermectin, Fauci caused an enormous loss of life, and should be held accountable, Mr. Hardage added.

With the federal health authorities and a hefty part of the medical system being utterly corrupt, Mr. Hardage offered a healthy and workable alternative that would benefit patients, which he called the "Noah’s Ark of Medicine."

To learn more about Remote Health Solutions, please visit https://rhsusa.com/