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Who & What NASA is, Discerning Their Information & Midnight Climax with Matt Landman & Lachlan Dunn
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52 views • June 04, 2022
Topics Discussed:
Who and What NASA actually is
Operation Paperclip
Questioning rockets, gravity and space
The indoctrination of physics ideas into culture
Midnight Climax
Secret space program and more
Who and What NASA actually is
Operation Paperclip
Questioning rockets, gravity and space
The indoctrination of physics ideas into culture
Midnight Climax
Secret space program and more
Keywords
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