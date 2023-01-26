19. Quietening the Soul: Just Another Brick In the Wall

Do you ever wonder why the world continues to become a darker place, even though we live in free societies with affluence?

Could it be that there was supposed to be a source of light in the world that would scatter the darkness? Hmmm... wonder where it went?

In the days ahead, those who are committed to being shining lights are going to need grit. The only way our lights can be extinguished, is if we comply to put them out. Non-compliance is going to take courage.

In Episode 19 of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com wonders if the light has become dim because we prefer to be respectable, rather than brightly shine.

Is this respectability a form of compliance?

