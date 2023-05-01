© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBDC | "CBDCs, We've Been Working with Central Banks to Really Innovate And Bring Together Technology As a CBDC. Quant.Network Is Their Platform And Infrastructure That Central Banks Use to Pilot And Test CBDCs." - Gilbert Verdian (April 24th 2023)
Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses
READ - https://apnews.com/article/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-federal-reserve-fdic-dimon-a6a5de4b82708573a846f24006b9f4c1
**********************************************************************************
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
FACTS About the Letter “X”:
Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html