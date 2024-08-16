SHaDoWCa7 sings Wildflowers and Wild Horses (Lainey Wilson) LIVE with New Lyrics

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Listen to the studio recording here:

https://www.brighteon.com/b2950881-cf46-4b34-af1f-0236c62fdc84

Having fun at Cowboy Church! --- I love rewriting song lyrics to fit the joy of the Lord that explodes in my heart when I hear these beautiful melodies! Please pardon my passion!

Hope you find some joy in it also!

------------------------------------------------------



Lyrics: God's Love and God's Mercy

In the middle of the night,

I hear the devil and his lies,

He comes to tempt me and to judge,

But my help comes from God above!

In the eye of a hurricane,

When it feels like one foot's in the grave,

We gotta dig our boots into the dirt,

And listen for God's thunder!

CHORUS:

Through hard times and valleys we're blazin' a trail,

We're preachin' and singing to save souls from Hell,

We hold to the Hands that were driven by nails!

Woah, oh, oh . . .

His power's unfailing, He speaks only truth,

Our guide and our refuge is His Holy Book,

I know it sounds churchy, but just take a look at

God's love and God's mercy!

Sweet Holy Water, it runs through our veins,

Mana from Heaven that falls down like rain,

God's taking care of us all either way,

Until we hitch a ride on glory's train!

CHORUS x2

Yeah, I know it sounds churchy, but just take a look at

God's love and God's mercy . . .

God's love and God's mercy . . .

