Carbon Capture Pipeline Threatens Private Landowners

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The federal government is funding billions in expansion of pipelines for money-wasting carbon capture schemes nationwide. Tom DeWeese, president of the American Policy Center, is leading the fight in the mid-west to protect farmers and landowners from private pipeline companies that are threatening to use eminent domain to undermine property rights. He is working hard to educate everyone on the folly of carbon capture and the menace that its associated pipelines pose to our country.