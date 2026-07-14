Energy, Freedom, and America's Future, an interview with Jonathan Emord

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Reliable energy is more than an economic issue—it's closely tied to national security, prosperity, and personal freedom. Explore why today's energy decisions could shape America's future for generations to come.
#Energy #Freedom #America #EnergySecurity #Economy #Future
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