BlackRock CEO’s stark forecasts that US economy is cooked
BlackRock CEO’s stark forecast: US economy is cooked

♦️ The United States risks being overwhelmed by deficits if its economy does not grow by 3%, laments BlackRock boss Larry Fink

♦️ He also castigated the White House’s tariff wars with the rest of the world, arguing that these measures might alienate the foreign holders of US Treasury bonds

♦️ If the United States suddenly finds itself unable to make other countries bear its debt burden, what is going to happen to US hegemony?

👍 @geopolitics_prime

