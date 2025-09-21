BlackRock CEO’s stark forecasts that US economy is cooked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BlackRock CEO’s stark forecast: US economy is cooked
♦️ The United States risks being overwhelmed by deficits if its economy does not grow by 3%, laments BlackRock boss Larry Fink
♦️ He also castigated the White House’s tariff wars with the rest of the world, arguing that these measures might alienate the foreign holders of US Treasury bonds
♦️ If the United States suddenly finds itself unable to make other countries bear its debt burden, what is going to happen to US hegemony?
