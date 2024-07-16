Obama mocks being called a demon and the Antichrist

Two clips, one made by the Obamas themselves, the other from a speech he made. So many people were saying that he is the Antichrist while he was president, that it became widely known and he mocked those calling him the Antichrist.





www.usbibleprophecy.com

The title of the book has been changed.





www.michaelfortner.com





NOW published!

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/





My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"