© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Georgia Guidestones: Vaccines, Global Depopulation, and the New World Order
Follow
1
Share
Report
135 views • May 20, 2021
The origins of the Great Reset are the "Satanic ten commandments" of the mysterious Georgia Guidestones monument. They state the goals of depopulation, by State sponsored pandemics, and the Rockefeller Foundation's vaccine agenda. (A shortened edit of a previous video.) Viewer discretion advised.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.