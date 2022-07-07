Senior US and Chinese Officials Held a Video Talk Showing the Ties Between the Two Countries May Be Starting To Improve

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https://gnews.org/post/por8ce4a
07/05/2022 TRT World News: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, showing the ties between the world’s two largest economies may be starting to improve. And potentially, if these tariffs are eased, it could ease that inflation situation right across the board