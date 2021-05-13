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1 Peter 1-5 The revelation of Jesus Christ as the only preacher in Christianity!
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1 Peter 1-5.
The Lord God Almighty will not allow evil men to destroy this nation. There was a great falling away out of the religion of God into the religions of men in 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:3-11. It has been revealed that Satan is the man of sin, and so the apostasy is ending and the Lord starts the 40 years of pouring out "wisdom from above" upon humanity- the restoration of the Perfect Law of Liberty James 1:5; Micah 7:15. This is what fuels the second age of Christian spiritual warfare. That wisdom commands us to stop utilizing the bibles and faith systems of men and return to Christianity the perfect faith system from God which will save us and free us from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32; Acts 17:30; 2 Thess. 2:3-11. Grace has always been available for the righteous in the spiritual dark ages Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, however, we cannot realize salvation and freedom until the Lord resumes His reign on the earth as it is in heaven! https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
The Lord God Almighty will not allow evil men to destroy this nation. There was a great falling away out of the religion of God into the religions of men in 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:3-11. It has been revealed that Satan is the man of sin, and so the apostasy is ending and the Lord starts the 40 years of pouring out "wisdom from above" upon humanity- the restoration of the Perfect Law of Liberty James 1:5; Micah 7:15. This is what fuels the second age of Christian spiritual warfare. That wisdom commands us to stop utilizing the bibles and faith systems of men and return to Christianity the perfect faith system from God which will save us and free us from every wind of doctrine of men John 8:32; Acts 17:30; 2 Thess. 2:3-11. Grace has always been available for the righteous in the spiritual dark ages Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13, however, we cannot realize salvation and freedom until the Lord resumes His reign on the earth as it is in heaven! https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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