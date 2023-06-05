Dangerously Close, Massive Planets Traveling in Pairs

All objects have a magnetic pull on everything else and mass counts. The boss is the greatest mass. Earth is not the boss in this encounter. It is coming soon. Be prepared for more earthquakes making rips in the ground and ocean and volcanoes erupting. See More Pictures and Information at YT Channels Universal News Media https://www.youtube.com/@universalnewsmedia4094 and YT The Final Days https://www.youtube.com/@thefinaldays4187.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.