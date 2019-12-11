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JEFF BEZOS LOST HALF HIS PESOS | REDONKULAS.COM
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49 views • December 11, 2019
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, but he wasn't smart enough to sign a prenup.
Brought to you by "The Project"
Watch the pilot on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lilith/dp/B07MB6TT1H
Or go to http://www.notsosane.com to learn more!
"The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
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Sources
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Bezos
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/04/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-from-son-of-teen-mom-to-the-worlds-richest.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/02/what-amazon-billionaire-jeff-bezos-was-doing-in-his-20s.html
https://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/jeff-bezos-4868.php
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2018/07/14/why-are-you-still-here-inside-the-last-blockbuster-left-in-america/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.c1b2a452dbab
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeff-bezos-had-no-prenup-and-is-now-braced-for-record-dollar137-billion-divorce
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/jeff-bezos-launches-investigation-leaked-13930105
https://www.chumplady.com/2017/04/pay-her-when-she-cheated/
Video Throwbacks
Classic Mistakes Men Make: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Paul McCartney’s Amputated Wallet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxjSNeZJU3M
The String Along Method: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIV0zSqaysU
Brought to you by "The Project"
Watch the pilot on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lilith/dp/B07MB6TT1H
Or go to http://www.notsosane.com to learn more!
"The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Bezos
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/04/amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-from-son-of-teen-mom-to-the-worlds-richest.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/02/what-amazon-billionaire-jeff-bezos-was-doing-in-his-20s.html
https://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/jeff-bezos-4868.php
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2018/07/14/why-are-you-still-here-inside-the-last-blockbuster-left-in-america/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.c1b2a452dbab
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jeff-bezos-had-no-prenup-and-is-now-braced-for-record-dollar137-billion-divorce
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/jeff-bezos-launches-investigation-leaked-13930105
https://www.chumplady.com/2017/04/pay-her-when-she-cheated/
Video Throwbacks
Classic Mistakes Men Make: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc
Paul McCartney’s Amputated Wallet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxjSNeZJU3M
The String Along Method: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIV0zSqaysU
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