1960s psychedelic rock, satirical garage rock, fuzz guitar riff, blues-rock foundation, frantic energy, orchestral woodwind accents, cynical male vocals, social commentary, experimental pop, lo-fi vintage production, kaleidoscopic, rhythmic shifts

[Intro]

[Driving drum beat with Distorted catchy guitar riff]



[Verse 1: Snarling, rhythmic vocals]

Mr. America, walk on by

Your schools that do not teach

Mr. America, walk on by

The minds that won't be reached



[Pre-Chorus]

Mr. America, try to hide

The emptiness that's you inside

But once you find that the way you lied

And all the corny tricks you tried

Will not forestall the rising tide

Of hungry freaks, daddy!



[Chorus: Anthemic but chaotic]

They won't go for no more

Great mid-western hardware store

Philosophy that turns away

From those who aren't afraid to say

What's on their minds

The left behinds of the Great Society!



[Bridge]

[Tempo increases]

[Staccato vocals]

Hungry freaks...

[Deep voice]

Daddy!

[Guitar Solo - Fuzzed out and chaotic]



[Verse 2]

Mr. America, walk on by

Your supermarket dream

Mr. America, walk on by

The liquor store supreme



[Pre-Chorus]

Mr. America, try to hide

The product of your savage pride

The useful minds that it denied

The day you shrugged and stepped aside

You saw their clothes and then you cried:

"Those hungry freaks, daddy!"



[Chorus: Anthemic but chaotic]

They won't go for no more

Great mid-western hardware store

Philosophy that turns away

From those who aren't afraid to say

What's on their minds

The left behinds of the Great Society!



[Outro: Feedback and orchestral noise]

The Great Society...

Hungry freaks...

[Fades out with frantic saxophone and laughter]

[End]

