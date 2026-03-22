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🎵Hungry Freaks, Daddy
wolfburg
wolfburg
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26 views • Yesterday

1960s psychedelic rock, satirical garage rock, fuzz guitar riff, blues-rock foundation, frantic energy, orchestral woodwind accents, cynical male vocals, social commentary, experimental pop, lo-fi vintage production, kaleidoscopic, rhythmic shifts

[Intro]
[Driving drum beat with Distorted catchy guitar riff]

[Verse 1: Snarling, rhythmic vocals]
Mr. America, walk on by
Your schools that do not teach
Mr. America, walk on by
The minds that won't be reached

[Pre-Chorus]
Mr. America, try to hide
The emptiness that's you inside
But once you find that the way you lied
And all the corny tricks you tried
Will not forestall the rising tide
Of hungry freaks, daddy!

[Chorus: Anthemic but chaotic]
They won't go for no more
Great mid-western hardware store
Philosophy that turns away
From those who aren't afraid to say
What's on their minds
The left behinds of the Great Society!

[Bridge]
[Tempo increases]
[Staccato vocals]
Hungry freaks...
[Deep voice]
Daddy!
[Guitar Solo - Fuzzed out and chaotic]

[Verse 2]
Mr. America, walk on by
Your supermarket dream
Mr. America, walk on by
The liquor store supreme

[Pre-Chorus]
Mr. America, try to hide
The product of your savage pride
The useful minds that it denied
The day you shrugged and stepped aside
You saw their clothes and then you cried:
"Those hungry freaks, daddy!"

[Chorus: Anthemic but chaotic]
They won't go for no more
Great mid-western hardware store
Philosophy that turns away
From those who aren't afraid to say
What's on their minds
The left behinds of the Great Society!

[Outro: Feedback and orchestral noise]
The Great Society...
Hungry freaks...
[Fades out with frantic saxophone and laughter]
[End]

Keywords
social commentary1960s psychedelic rocksatirical garage rockfuzz guitar riffblues-rock foundationfrantic energyorchestral woodwind accentscynical male vocalsexperimental poplo-fi vintage productionkaleidoscopicrhythmic shifts
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Privacy Policy