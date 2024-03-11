Create New Account
Ep. 80: The Chris Cuomo Interview
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

Tucker sits down with his former cable news foe for an unusually interesting conversation.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-interview-chris-cuomo/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1767309524946272497

vladimir putinabortiontucker carlsondonald trumpmedia biaschris cuomojournalistic integrityfredocovidjanuary 6jan 6ashli babbittj6

