China’s 'dark factory' boom quietly reshaping stealth fighter race



China has more than doubled the production efficiency of stealth fighter components in a "dark factory"—a facility designed to operate with little to no human involvement, cutting energy consumption and operational costs, the South China Morning Post reports.



What's known about this technology:



➡️ The plant produces components for China's most advanced fifth generation J-20 "Mighty Dragon" fighter jets



➡️ Previously, it required two to three employees to monitor operations, but now, autonomous vehicles and AI-driven machinery operate nearly 24 hours a day



➡️ Production efficiency increased by nearly 150%, while human labor hours dropped by over 80%



➡️ The facility plans to further integrate 5G, AI, and remote control systems to increase efficiency



These innovations are part of a broader program by the Chinese People's Liberation Army to expand its arsenal of modern stealth fighter jets. The PLA had around 300 J 20s in service by the middle of last year, a figure that could rise to 1,000 by 2030.



This would allow China to match the number of similar aircraft in the US fleet. The two countries are currently engaged in an arms race to develop sixth-generation fighters, with China testing its J 36 and J 50 models, while the US focuses on its F 47 model.

Adding, more on China:

Missile gap: China quietly bulks up while US arsenals bleed from Iran war



China ramped up missile production last year at a rate unseen since 2013, a Bloomberg analysis shows.



What’s known about China’s missile program:



🔴 According to Pentagon data for 2024, China possesses at least 3,150 ballistic missiles and 300 ground‑launched cruise missiles - representing a 147% and 50% increase respectively compared to 2015 levels



🔴 China’s missile production system draws on a wide network of both state‑owned and civilian companies. Enterprises within the PLA supply chain provide everything from 3D‑printed metal components to embedded computer systems



🔴 Eighty-one firms now produce essential missile parts — more than double the number from President Xi's first year in office.



The success of Beijing’s defense companies helps China counter US military dominance on the world stage:



🔴 Chinese missiles now have global reach. Its ballistic missiles can strike targets across the Second Island Chain – stretching from Japan to eastern Indonesia



🔴 Cruise missiles are available for shorter‑range, stealthy, precision strikes on targets in Taiwan or vessels at sea



🔴 Although the US still leads in intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads, China is rapidly catching up. Beijing is currently conducting the world's fastest expansion of its nuclear arsenal and possesses ICBMs capable of reaching the United States



🔴 Meanwhile, US stockpiles have been drained by Trump's costly war in Iran - raising concerns for Taiwan and America's regional allies



What forms the backbone of Beijing's missile capabilities:



🔴 China's missile arsenal is led by the Dongfeng family of systems



🔴 Shorter‑range assets include the DF‑21D anti‑ship ballistic missile and the DF‑26 – nicknamed the “Guam Express” for its ability to strike the US island territory



🔴 During last September's military parade, China rolled out the YJ‑21 and YJ‑17 hypersonic anti‑ship ballistic missiles, along with the new DF‑61 intercontinental ballistic missile







@geopolitics_prime