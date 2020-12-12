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Terminally ill boy Dies in Santa's Arms
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34 views • December 12, 2020
Celebrate Christmas this year with love, thankfulness and courage. CNN and Snopes are scared of this story. The globalists are scared of this story. Know the truth by it's enemies. Use your intuition and conscience to decide what's right. Don't let any government or dictator scare you out of it. None of us have any excuse now.
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