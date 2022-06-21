Oh, How The Mighty Are Fallen!

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The united States, just like Old Testament Israel, has been blessed by God. However, Scripture teaches us that many do not learn righteousness from God's blessings, but rather from his judgments. Just as God promised blessings to Israel, He also promised cursings if they did not obey his commands. So too, has the US. We'll look at that with the latest attacks on our children with shots and drag queens.
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