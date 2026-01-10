VAX POISONED R&B LEGEND SUFFERS CANCER IN PROSTATE AND LYMPH NODES

#### Late 2025: Cancer-Free Announcement

Jordan shared uplifting news about being cancer-free again after a two-year battle with prostate cancer. He expressed renewed gratitude and continued his advocacy work, emphasizing hope and resilience.





#### 2025: Recurrence and Ongoing Treatment

Follow-up scans revealed cancer cells in his lymph nodes and prostate bed, marking a recurrence. Jordan began proton therapy (targeted radiation) and hormone therapy to combat the spread. Despite the setback, he became a vocal advocate, partnering with ZERO Prostate Cancer as a global ambassador to raise awareness, especially among Black men (noting 1 in 8 men face prostate cancer, with 70% of cases affecting African Americans). He planned a 2026 tour called "This Is How We Cure It," combining concerts with free screenings. Jordan also documented his fight in the upcoming film "Sustain."





#### December 3, 2024: Instagram Birthday Post

Jordan posted an emotional message on his birthday:

"Today is my birthday. I love you. I'm doing something unthinkable. I need your help. I only have a few simple requests. Watch until the end and then: 1. Pray 2. Take action. Give if you are moved. 3. Share. Thank you. Link in bio."

Jordan posted an emotional message on his birthday, highlighting his vulnerability during his cancer battle and urging support.

#### Early 2024: Initial Diagnosis and Surgery

Jordan was diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer following routine screenings. He underwent a prostatectomy (surgical removal of the prostate) as initial treatment. This marked the start of his public journey toward advocacy and education on early detection.





#### Undated (Post-2021, COVID Era): YouTube Interview

In "What Has Covid Taught You With Pastor, Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer Montell Jordan," Jordan discussed lessons from the pandemic as a pastor and artist, reflecting on faith, health, and personal growth amid global challenges.

#### April 26, 2021: Twitter (X) Post on Pfizer Vaccine

Jordan announced his first Pfizer COVID shot: "1st Pfizer shot taken today. Took it for a short test run. No noticeable super powers added... but none taken away either. That's a joke. 🤔😉"

(This lighthearted post came early in the vaccine rollout.)

