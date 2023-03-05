Bob Beauprez: America can apply the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and also Rico Act, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, to sanction the CCP kleptocrats

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Board of Directors of CPAC Bob Beauprez: America can apply the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, and also Rico Act, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, to sanction a handful of the CCP kleptocrats and stop the CCP from further aggression. But we've got a number of opponents not only in the political realm, but also a lot of corporations that covet that trade with China. We need to dry up the money to stop the CCP.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 CPAC董事鲍勃·博普雷兹：美国可以采用全球马格尼茨基人权问责法及Rico法案(反欺诈勒索及受贿组织法)，制裁一小撮中共盗国贼，阻止中共进一步侵略。但我们有很多反对者，不仅是在政治领域，还有很多渴望与中共国进行贸易的公司。我们要抽干中共的资金，以阻止中共进一步侵略。