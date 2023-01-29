NWO: Pfizer director exposes COVID mutation in bombshell Project Veritas investigation

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Full credits to Project Veritas and FoxNews



In a bombshell investigation by Project Veritas, Pfizer director, Jordon Trishton Walker, admitted that Pfizer is exploring the idea of mutating or manipulating COVID as part of a satanic Directed Evolution scheme (#DirectedEvolution) to make COVID more potent with the purpose of creating more damaging vaccines.



Many thanks to James O’Keefe of Project Veritas for exposing the lies and dangerous manipulating ways of major organizations to the general public.



“The vaccine was not brought in for COVID. COVID was brought in for the vaccine. Once you realize that, everything else makes sense.” ~ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich



