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"The Child has been born," angels announce today!
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32 views • December 25, 2021
On June 12, 1970, were we blessed to hear once again what the angels announced 2,000 years ago? Yet, they come for this time.
Through the last 51 years, the spiritual messengers of God have come. "We are here but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
"Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming.
"Bur from a mother's womb, so shall he be born." (December 29, 1972)
Here are many of their messages published in our newsletters from December 1992 to 2021 – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/for-the-wise-to-hear-let-them-hear-e59f6fc9c008.
Learn more – "We are here to prepare a way for the Messiah, that he may enter into thy world" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-are-here-to-prepare-a-way-for-the-messiah-that-he-may-enter-into-thy-world-8ed83c5b375c
Would you like to join us? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup?fbclid=IwAR2531odSq66TU2KR3iPpbceRFGo0r3jtJp5P3lQ_wOfbR_MF1vsFhrc5yE
Through the last 51 years, the spiritual messengers of God have come. "We are here but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
"Open your door that we may enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within you, each of you, for his coming.
"Bur from a mother's womb, so shall he be born." (December 29, 1972)
Here are many of their messages published in our newsletters from December 1992 to 2021 – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/for-the-wise-to-hear-let-them-hear-e59f6fc9c008.
Learn more – "We are here to prepare a way for the Messiah, that he may enter into thy world" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-are-here-to-prepare-a-way-for-the-messiah-that-he-may-enter-into-thy-world-8ed83c5b375c
Would you like to join us? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup?fbclid=IwAR2531odSq66TU2KR3iPpbceRFGo0r3jtJp5P3lQ_wOfbR_MF1vsFhrc5yE
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