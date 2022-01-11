The Truth is Being Swallowed Down The Memory Hole

Like in Orwell’s 1984, definitions are being rewritten; the “brain trust” is retiring early or being fired for having any courage whatsoever; truth-tellers are being disparaged and even disappeared; collectivism has captured the consciousness of many people we love; the entire concept of “freedom” is scorned. So, you and I may need to shift into reverse, into an “oral tradition,” to pass along critical information to our children and grandchildren.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.