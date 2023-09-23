Does Academia Force Us To Lie?
31 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
What happens if you disagree with your textbook? Are you required to just nod along and act like you agree?
Keywords
schoolnasaacademiatestsastronomyglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasastar formation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos