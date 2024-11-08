A strike by one FAB-3000 aerial bomb cleared an area of ​​almost 1 square kilometer in the Kursk region.

According to preliminary data, an underground command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an ammunition depot, several armored fighting vehicles, and Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were blown up.

Video from Nov 7th.

Adding:

Morning Summary on November 8, 2024▪️ In the Kursk Region, despite reports from enemy sources about the activation of the Russian Armed Forces, there are no significant changes in the line of contact. Most likely, our troops provoked the AFU into retaliatory actions and continued the tactic of burning out the enemy's reserves, which he is forced to confront our troops daily to avoid further collapse of his defense in the occupied positions in the region. At the same time, the enemy is forced to hold the previously occupied strongholds, including through the use of elite special forces units as infantry. The "North" group of forces reports that our offensive continues in three directions: in the area of the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh and Malaya Loknya. The settlements of Orlovka, Novaya Sorochina and Staraya Sorochina have been liberated. Our Aerospace Forces are pounding the enemy with heavy FAB-3000 bombs.

▪️ In the Krasnoliman direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue their attacks in Ternakh, exerting constant pressure on the enemy.



▪️ In the Pokrovsk direction, the advancement of Russian troops has been recorded in the area of Selidovo and Novoalekseevka. Kremennaya Balka has been liberated.



▪️ To the south, the enemy is trying to slow down the advance of our troops towards the settlement of Kurakhovo from the south, including through the organization of new defensive lines along the Yantarnoye - Sukhiye Yaly - Zelenovka line.



▪️ From the Zaporizhia front, data continue to arrive about the activation of our infantry in the area of the settlement of Nesteryanка. According to the enemy, the total advance of the Russian Armed Forces was 2.3 km.



