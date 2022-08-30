Sam Harris on Left Wing Conspiracies + Laptop from Hell (analysis / counterpoint)

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Sam Harris recently appeared on Triggernometry and exhibited the most extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome known to mankind, claiming that he was an astroid headed towards earth, and thus we must do everything we can, honest or not, to stop it.He admitted that it was a left-wing conspiracy, and claims that trump university is worse than Joe Biden receiving kickbacks from foreign adversarial governments.
here is an analysis in reaction to the video.
#samharris #triggernometry #Trump
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