Sam Harris on Left Wing Conspiracies + Laptop from Hell (analysis / counterpoint)

Sam Harris recently appeared on Triggernometry and exhibited the most extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome known to mankind, claiming that he was an astroid headed towards earth, and thus we must do everything we can, honest or not, to stop it.He admitted that it was a left-wing conspiracy, and claims that trump university is worse than Joe Biden receiving kickbacks from foreign adversarial governments.

here is an analysis in reaction to the video.

#samharris #triggernometry #Trump





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more