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Way Down We Go ~ Kaleo.
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15 views • February 05, 2020
Father tell me, we get what we deserve
Oh we get what we deserve
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go-o-o-o-o
Say way down we go
Way down we go
You let your feet run wild
Time has come as we all oh, go down
Yeah but for the fall oh, my
Do you dare to look me right in the eyes? Yeah
Cause they will run you down, down til the dark
Yes and they will run you down, down til you fall
And they will run you down, down til you go
Yeah so you can't crawl no more
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go
Say way down we go
Cause they will run you down, down til you fall
Way down we go
Oh babe-babe-yeah
Wow baby-a-aha
Baby
Babe, down we go
Yeah
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go-oh
Say way down we go
Way down we go
Oh we get what we deserve
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go-o-o-o-o
Say way down we go
Way down we go
You let your feet run wild
Time has come as we all oh, go down
Yeah but for the fall oh, my
Do you dare to look me right in the eyes? Yeah
Cause they will run you down, down til the dark
Yes and they will run you down, down til you fall
And they will run you down, down til you go
Yeah so you can't crawl no more
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go
Say way down we go
Cause they will run you down, down til you fall
Way down we go
Oh babe-babe-yeah
Wow baby-a-aha
Baby
Babe, down we go
Yeah
And way down we go-o-o-o-o
Way down we go-oh
Say way down we go
Way down we go
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