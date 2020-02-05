Way Down We Go ~ Kaleo.

Father tell me, we get what we deserve

Oh we get what we deserve



And way down we go-o-o-o-o

Way down we go-o-o-o-o

Say way down we go

Way down we go



You let your feet run wild

Time has come as we all oh, go down

Yeah but for the fall oh, my

Do you dare to look me right in the eyes? Yeah



Cause they will run you down, down til the dark

Yes and they will run you down, down til you fall

And they will run you down, down til you go

Yeah so you can't crawl no more



And way down we go-o-o-o-o

Way down we go

Say way down we go

Cause they will run you down, down til you fall

Way down we go



Oh babe-babe-yeah

Wow baby-a-aha

Baby

Babe, down we go

Yeah



And way down we go-o-o-o-o

Way down we go-oh

Say way down we go

Way down we go