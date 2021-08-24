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The Great Reset Planned 1992 EXPOSED
The Prisoner
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732 views • August 24, 2021
TIME FOR ACTION
WE SHOULD HAVE STOPPED THEM IN 92

EU Graphene Flagship Road map - https://graphene-flagship.eu/innovation/industrialisation/roadmap/

EU Global vaccination Summit - https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/default/files/vaccination/docs/10actions_en.pdf

Nano Domestic Quell - http://itsacoup.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Nano-Domestic-Quell-Dossier.pdf

BioDigital Convergence - https://horizons.gc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Biodigital-Convergence-with-Links-Final-02062020.pdf

Nasa The Future of War - http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf

Biomolecular Corona Formations -

World Bank Covid 2025 - https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf

Covid Vaccines Officially Poison - https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-(Number%203).pdf

UK government Mark of Beast Augmented Future - https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/986301/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

Spars Pandemic - https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf

https://www.hcmionline.com/pdfs/funguskit_descriptionlist.pdf

6G Wireless - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341017368_Sixth_Generation_6G_Wireless_Networks_Vision_Research_Activities_Challenges_and_Potential_Solutions

Leaked Info - https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf

Covid vaccines and prion diseases - https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf

The Genocide Act 1969(c 12) was an Actof the Parliament of the United Kingdom. It gave effect to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 9 December 1948. The Act was repealedfor England and Walesand Northern Irelandon 1 September 2001.

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