Rented Missiles & Worn Out Submarines: The Shocking State of Britain's Nuclear Deterrent
153 views • 1 month ago

Full Vid here> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2Z0Y-mFMBk

Britain is a nuclear power, but even a cursory examination of that claim shows that it's far from an independent nuclear power, reliant on foreign-manufactured and maintained missiles and worn-out ballistic missile submarines that should have been replaced by new boats long ago. Whether year-round nuclear deterrence is even possible has also been challenged. Find out the true state of Britain's nuclear defences - you will probably be shocked and surprised! Dr. Mark Felton FRHistS, FRSA, is a well-known British historian, the author of 22 non-fiction books, including bestsellers 'Zero Night' and 'Castle of the Eagles', both currently being developed into movies in Hollywood. In addition to writing, Mark also appears regularly in television documentaries around the world, including on The History Channel, Netflix, National Geographic, Quest, American Heroes Channel and RMC Decouverte. His books have formed the background to several TV and radio documentaries.

British Society>>> 

https://www.youtube.com/@CharlesVeitch/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@AuditingBritain/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@theallornothingpodcastwith4442/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@DJEMEDIA/videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha_RXXdddWM

-High public and household debt, with the latter accounting for 122% of income

-Low productivity and training deficit not conducive to innovation

-Regional disparities between the South-East (especially London) and the rest of the country, particularly in terms of transport and energy infrastructure

https://globaledge.msu.edu/countries/united-states/risk/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14054907/Royal-Navy-submarine-gang-bangs-drug-dealers-whistleblower.html

https://www.youtube.com/@StoriesToInspire/videos

navyoldbritishrented
