Does the Color of Fabric Have an Impact on Its Degradation

What colors do you love to wear? 👕

Did you know that certain colors degrade faster or slower based on the color of the clothes fibers?

In this video, Susanne M. Brande, an Associate Professor, Oregon State University, shares an interesting observation they've made about the effect of colors in the degredation of fibers in the ocean!

According to Susanne M. Brande, samples from the field have shown that blue 🔵 and black ⚫ fibers degrade SLOWER than other colors, which can be a telling indicator that clothes with brighter colors will degrade faster!

To find out more about Susanne and her work, click https://branderlab.net/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C