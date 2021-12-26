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Patented Gain Of Function Chimeras - Spike Proteins As Tools Of Population Control
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330 views • December 26, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/patented-gain-of-function-chimeras-spike-proteins-as-tools-of-population-control/
The reason we are doing this particular podcast is to provide an alternative to those who have already taken the vaccines and (trust me on this) unlimited boosters that will be required, and to provide a process to protect yourselves against the spike proteins that are attacking your circulatory system.
One of the most debilitating aspects of both Covid and the vaccines is the introduction of spike proteins that attach themselves throughout your your entire cardio vascular system and increase the risk of blot clots, stroke and heart attacks by many multiples. This especially impacts the miles of small capillaries that make up the overwhelming percentage of the total cardio vascular system. Spike proteins attack the very thin lining of the cardio vascular system known as the endophelium that is essential for smooth blood flow. This has also been proven by medical professionals, but has been suppressed by academia and the lamestream media. The fact that autopsies of Covid patients both vaccinated and unvaccinated are virtually nonexistent makes very little sense until you realize that the end game is not stopping/suppressing the virus; it is about removing/controlling the greatest number of people for the greater good of humanity. Under their socialist utopia the human life form must transmutate through a greatly reduced human population and therein the exponential reduction in human consumption of limited resources (sustainability).
WAKE UP AMERICA! It is not too late to reclaim our God given right to exist and to live as we chose, not by government mandate. By refusing to accept government orders, we will be drawing a line in the sand, and must be willing to defend that line with our lives. If the Covid vaccines and mandates are truly science based, we must see the science and be allowed to provide the counter evidence that challenges this science until full disclosure is obtained. Only then will we know the truth, and it may surprise a lot of compliant individuals.
The reason we are doing this particular podcast is to provide an alternative to those who have already taken the vaccines and (trust me on this) unlimited boosters that will be required, and to provide a process to protect yourselves against the spike proteins that are attacking your circulatory system.
One of the most debilitating aspects of both Covid and the vaccines is the introduction of spike proteins that attach themselves throughout your your entire cardio vascular system and increase the risk of blot clots, stroke and heart attacks by many multiples. This especially impacts the miles of small capillaries that make up the overwhelming percentage of the total cardio vascular system. Spike proteins attack the very thin lining of the cardio vascular system known as the endophelium that is essential for smooth blood flow. This has also been proven by medical professionals, but has been suppressed by academia and the lamestream media. The fact that autopsies of Covid patients both vaccinated and unvaccinated are virtually nonexistent makes very little sense until you realize that the end game is not stopping/suppressing the virus; it is about removing/controlling the greatest number of people for the greater good of humanity. Under their socialist utopia the human life form must transmutate through a greatly reduced human population and therein the exponential reduction in human consumption of limited resources (sustainability).
WAKE UP AMERICA! It is not too late to reclaim our God given right to exist and to live as we chose, not by government mandate. By refusing to accept government orders, we will be drawing a line in the sand, and must be willing to defend that line with our lives. If the Covid vaccines and mandates are truly science based, we must see the science and be allowed to provide the counter evidence that challenges this science until full disclosure is obtained. Only then will we know the truth, and it may surprise a lot of compliant individuals.
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