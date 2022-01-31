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Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy members are FED UP with AUTHORITARIAN mandates
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120 views • January 31, 2022
Glenn Beck.
A convoy of truckers currently is making its way through Canada, protesting government vaccine mandates required within the industry. But B.J. Dichter, Spokesman for the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convey, tells Glenn mandates are just half the battle for convoy participants. The other half? A COVID app that TRACKS truckers and provides personal documentation as soon as they approach Canadian border gates. The main issue, B.J. says, is that they ‘don’t want the government to protect us...we want the government to protect our RIGHTS.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U4WAm9GPIM
A convoy of truckers currently is making its way through Canada, protesting government vaccine mandates required within the industry. But B.J. Dichter, Spokesman for the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convey, tells Glenn mandates are just half the battle for convoy participants. The other half? A COVID app that TRACKS truckers and provides personal documentation as soon as they approach Canadian border gates. The main issue, B.J. says, is that they ‘don’t want the government to protect us...we want the government to protect our RIGHTS.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U4WAm9GPIM
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