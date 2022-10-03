Situation Update, Oct 3, 2022 - Putin tells the truth about evil, SATANIC western leaders who PILLAGE the world

0:00 Elections

7:45 Western Civilization

33:50 Putin

57:47 Economic News





- Warning signs flashing over bank collapse in Europe

- Martin Armstrong warns all the pensions are insolvent

- Blinkin celebrates "huge opportunity" after Nord Stream sabotage

- Germany warns gas may run out this winter

- Why the war in Ukraine escalates to NUCLEAR conflict

- Putin is RIGHT about the West being run by antichrist demons

- The American empire PILLAGES the world and LIES to its own people

- The U.S. has used nuclear weapons against CIVILIAN targets

- Inflation hits 17% in The Netherlands

- Citrus crops devastated by Hurricane Ian

- Goldman Sachs warns about "deindustrialization" of Europe

- HIMARS artillery systems for Ukraine won't be built for YEARS

- Cell towers across Europe will FAIL this winter as the grid goes down

- Property insurers go bankrupt in Florida







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/