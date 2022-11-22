Create New Account
I Am Pro-Life (Part II) | Let's Talk feat. @Isabella Riley
2 views
Published Tuesday

Welcome back to another Let's Talk! In this video I debate the topic of abortion with people who are Pro-Choice in D.C. I am also joined by @Isabella Riley who is known for her outspoken and hilarious posts on Twitter and Tiktok.

See part 1 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/aa88e1b1-5257-41ad-b457-0e5a4cc8ae92

