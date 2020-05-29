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Interview with a Child Athlete (Lessons For Life)
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4 views • May 29, 2020
This eight-year-old child athlete shares a running secret which has become his lesson for life. He is a young Kenyan runner whose focus is "spiritual running" and learning how to be disciplined. Watch this video to learn why you should run too (both literally and figuratively)! Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Info: Artist: bensound Title: badass.mp3 www.bensound.com Artist: Unknown Title: DRAMATIC DRUMS.MP3 Artist: thepassionhifi Title: remanded.mp3 www.thepassionhifi.com Artist: thepassionhifi Title: roundone.mp3 www.thepassionhifi.com #EndTimeSurvivors #Running #LifeLessons #EndTimes
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Info: Artist: bensound Title: badass.mp3 www.bensound.com Artist: Unknown Title: DRAMATIC DRUMS.MP3 Artist: thepassionhifi Title: remanded.mp3 www.thepassionhifi.com Artist: thepassionhifi Title: roundone.mp3 www.thepassionhifi.com #EndTimeSurvivors #Running #LifeLessons #EndTimes
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