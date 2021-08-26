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Darren Beattie & Tucker Carlson Discuss Color Revolutions & The Plot To Oust President Trump [Chinese subtitle] 達倫·比提談顏色革命和推翻川普的陰謀（2020年）
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50 views • August 26, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Darren Beattie & Tucker Carlson Discuss Color Revolutions & The Plot To Oust President Trump〉，頻道「The Columbia Bugle」，2020年9月16日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUxilJznKyY
原影片出處：〈Darren Beattie & Tucker Carlson Discuss Color Revolutions & The Plot To Oust President Trump〉，頻道「The Columbia Bugle」，2020年9月16日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUxilJznKyY
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