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New Polls Show Trump Four Times More Popular than President Obama - War Room Full Show
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14 views • December 31, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to host The War Room and expose the fake news and liberal illogic that is affecting America. Joe Biden is confronted twice at his latest campaign rally, called a pervert and guilt of Quid Pro Quo as he openly hits on a 15 year old girl. The liberal left launches it's top progressives of 2019 that exposes who the left really is. Also, Chuck Todd on Meet The Press fictionalizes how he thinks conservative news work, exposing his own corrupted mind. Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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