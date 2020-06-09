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Soros Takeover of Police = Death Camps - FULL SHOW 6/8/20
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196 views • June 09, 2020
The globalists are trying to fuel a ‘French Revolution’ inside America. Tune in to find out what you can do to restore civility! Despite known instances of police brutality and the recent militarization of law enforcement, there are still decent cops who don’t get off on power trips. The globalists know that these cops have no desire to allow the United States to fall from within, and that’s why they’re pushing to eradicate police forces across the country.
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